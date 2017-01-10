Accused Fort Lauderdale attacker assigned public defender at first court appearance

Source: National Public Radio [US state media]

"The man charged with shooting 11 people at Ft. Lauderdale's airport Friday had his first court appearance today. Esteban Santiago, 26, was escorted into federal court in Ft. Lauderdale, in manacles and wearing a red jumpsuit. He told U.S. magistrate Judge Alicia Valle he understood the seriousness of the crimes he's charged with. Federal authorities say Santiago flew to the airport from Anchorage, Alaska. Upon arrival, they say, he removed a semi-automatic handgun from his checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom, and began shooting people in the airport's baggage claim area. Five people were killed and six wounded. Before appointing a public defender to represent him, Valle questioned Santiago on his finances and job history." (01/09/17)

