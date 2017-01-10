MI: Idiot cop writes $128 ticket to man for leaving car running in his own driveway

Source: Aol News

"It's safe to say that at least once in our lives, we've left a car running without actually driving it at the moment. Come winter time, whether we're dreading facing the inevitable cold that will greet us once we leave the heated comfort of the driver's seat, or we want to get a head start on heating up our car before we hop in to leave, we're all guilty of hanging in our driveways. This is precisely what Taylor Trupiano of Roseville, Michigan was doing — leaving his car running with the heat on while stepping inside the house. But this little act of preheating landed Turpiano with a $128 parking ticket — in his own driveway." [editor's note: Naturally, the idiot cop's idiot chief defended the idiocy – TLK] (01/09/17)

