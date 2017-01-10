What's the correct number of women commandos?

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Matthew McCaffrey

"Military spending is only another application of Mises's famous argument about economic calculation. Without prices, there is no way to express the value of production to society. The price system, in which entrepreneurs speculate from moment to moment about the future values of land, labor, and capital, is the indispensable tool by which we learn how best to use these scarce resources. Without this social appraisement process, however, we're left groping in the dark. The military can't rationally allocate resources because it can't properly price them. Its funding is determined by the political process without any consideration for how much spending is required in order to provide defense 'services,' and certainly not by any consideration of consumer needs." (01/10/17)

https://mises.org/blog/whats-correct-number-women-commandos