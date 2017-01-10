Backpage closes "adult" section of website after latest round of pols' grandstanding

Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

"Hours after the release of a critical Senate report, the online website Backpage late Monday shut down the 'adult' section of its website and blamed 'unconstitutional government censorship.' The Senate report, pushed by Sens. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, alleges that Backpage automatically filters out words in ads that could indicate that the site was offering sex with children, undermining the controversial website's First Amendment defenses. That act and others changing the wording of prospective advertisements on the site undermine the company's free-speech defense that it is simply a host for other ad buyers' content, and therefore protected under federal law, the new report by Portman, R-Ohio, and McCaskill, D-Mo., alleges." (01/10/17)

