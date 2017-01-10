Chaffetz to DC residents: Your lives belong to ME, not to YOU

Source: Washington Post

"Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said Monday he'll use rarely invoked congressional authority to block a new law passed by the D.C. Council to allow doctors to help end the lives of terminally ill patients in the city. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) signed legislation in December that would have made the nation's capital the seventh jurisdiction to authorize doctors to prescribe fatal drugs. The bill was transmitted Friday to Congress for a 30-day review. Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that oversees District affairs, told reporters Monday that he fundamentally disagrees with the bill." [editor's note: Of course, the "right to die" bill should never have been needed, nor should doctors/pharmacies have to ask permission from anyone except the customer to prescribe/provide any medication; Chaffetz's claim to own everyone is just the LATEST round of mischief here – TLK] (01/10/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/dc-politics/dc-bill-to-let-terminally-ill-patients-end-their-lives-faces-new-hurdle-congress/2017/01/09/47cf148e-d6b9-11e6-b8b2-cb5164beba6b_story.html