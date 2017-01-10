Asteroid passes between Earth and Luna

Source: Tech Times

"An asteroid flew by relatively close to Earth on Monday morning. Data from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) revealed that the space rock made its closest approach to our planet about 7:50 a.m. EST at a time when people at the U.S. east coast were busy making coffee, or preparing themselves for work and school. Dubbed 2017 AG3, the near-Earth object (NEO) came close to our planet flying at a proximity equivalent to about half the distance between the Earth and the moon at a speed of 9.9 miles per second. … While astronomers have been aware of other space rocks approaching Earth, they did not see this one coming until two days before the flyby. The space rock was discovered only on Saturday by the Catalina Sky Survey of the University of Arizona. … The asteroid that flew by was roughly the same size as the asteroid that struck Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013." (01/10/17)

