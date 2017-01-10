The Democrats' conspiracy theory

Source: OpEdNews

by Joe Giambrone

"The Democrats have become feral. Irrationally lashing out in every direction, the CIA's conspiracy theory has had the effect that many of those anti-conspiracy theory psycho-babble articles had warned us about! #irony But psychology remains at the core of it all, and it is the psychology of blaming others to avoid taking personal responsibility for negative outcomes. Taking cues from Hillary Clinton herself, there must be Russians hiding under the bed. Of course that's the reason people supported Trump and not glorious Hillary. The alternative is too horrible for them to entertain. What is obscured is the contorted logic that Russia allegedly defeated Clinton by revealing The Truth about her own corruption and lies, her private position versus public position. Impossible to make the case that the Russians are lying, the Democratic Party apologists' only response has been to change the focus of the outrage toward killing the messenger." (01/10/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/The-Democrats-Conspiracy-by-Joe-Giambrone-CIA_Conspiracy_Conspiracy-Theories_Democrats-170110-745.html