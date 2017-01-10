Syria: US special ops boots on the ground

Source: United Press International

"U.S. special forces were deployed in eastern Syria this weekend in an operation aimed at capturing leaders of the Islamic State terror group, military officials said Monday. The U.S. Department of Defense publicly noted several operations in Syria on Sunday. One involved a raid in a small town along the Euphrates River that targeted militant leaders. The operation was initially reported by Deir al-Zour 24, which monitors militant activity in that area. The strike targeting jihadist leaders lasted for about 90 minutes and involved special forces troops arriving on helicopters. It ended with soldiers carrying away captured and killed Islamic State operators." (01/10/17)

http://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2017/01/09/US-special-forces-target-terror-leaders-in-Syria-25-killed/9281483988411/