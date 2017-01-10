Source: CounterPunch

by Gary Leupp

"The military brass keep reminding us: We are up against an existential threat! One wants to say that this — obviously — makes no sense! Russia is twice the size of the U.S. with half its population. Its foreign bases can be counted on two hands. The U.S. has 800 or so bases abroad. Russia's military budget is 14% of the U.S. figure. It does not claim to be the exceptional nation appointed by God to preserve 'security' on its terms anywhere on the globe. … The U.S. heads an expanding military alliance formed in 1949 to confront the Soviet Union and global communism in general. Its raison d'etre has been dead for many years. Yet it has expanded from 16 to 28 members since 1999, and new members Estonia and Latvia share borders with Russia. (Imagine the Warsaw Pact expanding to include Mexico. But no, the Warsaw Pact of the USSR and six European allies was dissolved 26 years ago in the idealistic expectation that NATO would follow in a new era of cooperation and peace.)" (01/10/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/10/the-utter-stupidity-of-the-new-cold-war/