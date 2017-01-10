Jewish centers report bomb threats in several US states

Source: Yahoo! News

"Jewish community centers in several U.S. states were evacuated on Monday after they reported receiving bomb threats, according to the organizations and national umbrella organization, though no explosives were found and no injuries reported. Fifteen JCCs across the United States reported the calls and all resumed normal operations by 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT), after police determined there was no threat, the JCC Association of North America said in a statement." (01/10/17)

