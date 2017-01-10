The latest terror to befall society — exercise inequality

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Worstall

"We are told that the poor take less exercise than the rich. Without any adjustment being made for the higher probability of manual labour among the poor of course. Those upper middle classes seem not to realise that some do still earn with the sweat of their bodies, not just their brains. Then we have the laments about how the poor don't have as much access to leafy parks as the rich — entirely true, richer areas do tend to be better provided with such. Rather because richer people move to such areas but still. And then the insistence that this is an inequality that should not stand." (01/10/17)

