Freedom Feens Radio, 01/10/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"Jim Jesus and Jeremy Heisenn-word yak about the PornHub's 2016 Year in Review, Google Cardboard, Scam School, and how easy it would be to hack wireless fobs for cars. In the second hour, Jim and Jeremy get nostalgic about the old video game systems like Atari and Intellivision, how government licensing ends up ruining the gaming industry, brown recluse spider eggs finally hatching inside beanie babies, wood paneling and avocado home interiors, and the wonders of the raspberry pi." [various formats] (01/10/17)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=13542