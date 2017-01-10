Who are we? The liberty movement in the Trump era

Source: Rare

"The natural tendency of political movements is to factionalize. Given our hyper-individuality, libertarians are particularly prone to this. I have long thought it more interesting to find points of commonality for the greater good — to try to hold things together as much as can be expected. Despite some of my critiques in this piece, that is my purpose here. My hope is that moving forward, the liberty movement will continue to fight for the same principles and ideas that originally brought us together. I'm certain we will. There's as much to be hopeful about in the Trump era as there is to fear." [hat tip — Angela Keaton] [editor's note: Interesting piece with lots to argue over — beginning with the bizarre claim that "the liberty movement" began with Ron Paul's 2008 presidential campaign – TLK] (01/09/17)

