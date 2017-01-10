Obama's rhetorical excess and US foreign policy

Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"Damon Linker comes to a curious conclusion about Obama's foreign policy: 'In foreign policy, Obama has had a very different problem. Far from being too straightforwardly aggressive, the president has combined extreme rhetorical restraint (that has often made him sound weak or passive when discussing national threats, including terrorism) with over-extension.' I won't argue with the second part of that statement, but the first part seems wrong. I wish it were true that Obama practiced 'extreme rhetorical restraint,' but I don't think the record supports that. One of Obama's most annoying habits as president is that he has gone out of his way to make statements about foreign crises and conflicts that he can't or won't back up with actions to match. Indeed, one reason Obama has presided over so many meddling and interventionist policies is that he has often trapped himself by engaging in rhetorical overkill when he could and should have said as little as possible." (01/10/17)

