Source: spiked

by Tim Black

"[H]ere's the odd thing about the perpetual crisis in the NHS: no matter how severe the problems, no matter how poor the service provision, no matter how intolerable the current set-up, the much-publicised crisis never provokes an interrogation of the nature of the NHS. The NHS is always there to be saved, never criticised. Every time patients are left unseen on trolleys in a hospital corridor, or the ill and the injured are left untreated in an understaffed emergency room, the causes are always located outside the NHS, usually at Tory headquarters, where, according to lefty legend, Hayek-reading, privatisation-hungry Thatcherites are dreaming up ever-more convoluted ways to 'destroy the NHS.' The NHS's problems are always someone else's fault. There is never anything wrong with the NHS itself." (01/10/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/nhs-the-state-religion/