Afghanistan: Suicide bombings kill 31 near parliament compound in Kabul

Source: CNN

"Two suicide bombings targeted a van Tuesday carrying administrative staffers of the Afghan parliament in the capital of Kabul, killing at least 31 people and injuring others, officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blasts, which officials said happened on a road near the parliament compound and the private American University of Afghanistan in Kabul. Besides the 31 dead, 45 others were injured, said Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals." (01/10/17)

