Why Donald Trump is Obama's logical successor (and how an app might help)

Source: Independent Institute

by Mary Theroux

"Establishment Republicans have been beating their breasts over Trump's election no less than Hillary's supporters, bewildered that a man so beyond the pale could have been the Republican nominee, much less President-elect. Chief among their theories is that a stronger national committee mechanism to identify and back their favored (read: establishment-representative) candidate for the nomination early on would have prevented this. Clearly, so this theory goes, the splintering made possible by the free-for-all of self-selected primary candidates provided the opening for Trump to undermine the orderly process, and the solution is to bring the process back under the control of a strong central committee. Yet an honest assessment shows that it was precisely this strategy that cost the Democrats the 2016 election, and the Republicans those of 2008 and 2012." (01/09/17)

