Source: Niskanen Center

by Shi-Ling Hsu

"It could be the case that increasing wealth inequality merely changes the number of people with capital to invest: the amount of money invested stays the same, only concentrated in fewer individuals. But in addition to investment, there is a consumption side: fewer individuals with less disposable income spend less money, reducing the incentive to invest in products that then won't get off the shelves. Whether a recovery should be investment-led or consumption-led is a complicated matter, and among macroeconomists often more about ideology than empiricism, but in my view the latter has gotten insufficient attention." (01/10/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/inefficient-inequality/