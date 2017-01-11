Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Former Arkansas State Rep. Micah Neal pled guilty last week to a felony charge of conspiring 'with an Arkansas state senator to use their official positions to appropriate government money to certain nonprofits in exchange for bribes.' Neal, who embraced graft his first month in office, received $38,000 in 'legislating-around' money between 2013, when he entered the House, and 2015. Court documents mention a number of seasoned conspirators, though not by name. There’s mysterious Senator A, who took Rep. Neal under his crooked wing." (01/10/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/10/hog-wild-corruption/