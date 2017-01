Source: Logan Marie Glitterbomb

"Gun control is a big issue to many leftists. The Democratic Party has campaigned for years on a platform of gun control. Such measures, they claim, are the only ways to reduce gun violence and save lives. They claim they are doing this to save the lives of black, brown, and low income people. They claim they are trying to save LGBTQ folks. But is gun control really helping marginalized people?" (01/10/17)

