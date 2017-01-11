Financial repression is here, and Bitcoin is the only escape

Source: Freeman's Perspective

by Paul Rosenberg

"When I warned about bankers planning 'financial repression' back in 2014, I wasn't sure how long it would be before it arrived, or where. And when I wrote about the banning of cash last February, I was worried that the money monopolists were accelerating toward open repression. Unfortunately, it turns out that they were in a hurry and have now withdrawn all currency worth more than a few dollars (US$1.50) in India. New currency has been promised, but the old notes were withdrawn without the new ones being ready. So, we'll call that an 'effective' and possibly a 'temporary' ban on cash." (01/10/17)

http://www.freemansperspective.com/financial-repression-bitcoin-escape/