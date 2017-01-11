Counterpoint: Flimsiness of Obama's regulatory legacy telling

Source: Competitive Enterprise Institute

by William Yeatman

"President Obama's regulatory-based legacy will be easy to unravel because most anything one president can do unilaterally, a subsequent president can undo. The flimsiness of Obama's legacy demonstrates a constitutional crack in the foundation of American governance. Over the last few decades, the executive branch has accrued an unhealthy amount of power at the expense of Congress and the judiciary, such that now every change of party in the White House results in wholesale shifts in the administrative rules that increasingly govern American society." (01/09/17)

https://cei.org/content/counterpoint-flimsiness-obamas-regulatory-legacy-telling