Parking spaces and property rights

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Laurence M Vance

"What do parking spaces have to do with property rights? Everything. The Islamic Society of Basking Ridge, 'dedicated to providing Islamic religious, educational, cultural and social services to Muslims living or working in Somerset Hills and the surrounding areas,' last year sued Bernards Township, New Jersey, several months after its application to build a mosque was denied after more than three years and thirty-nine public hearings. The stated issue was parking spaces. The township argued that it was 'completely appropriate to insist a mosque provide more off-street parking than a comparably sized church or synagogue because of its unique worship times and traditions.' The Islamic Society's attorney argued that 'parking requirements were the tool municipalities used to thwart construction of mosques.'" (01/10/17)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/01/laurence-m-vance/parking-spaces-property-rights/