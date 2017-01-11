Will the CIA retaliate against Trump?

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"No president since John F. Kennedy has dared to take on the CIA or the rest of the national security establishment or to operate outside the bounds of permissible parameters within the paradigm of the national-security state. That might have been because post-JFK presidents just happened to find themselves on the same page as the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA. But another possibility is that the one mentioned by Schumer: They knew that if they opposed the national-security establishment at a fundamental level, they would be subjected to retaliatory measures." (01/10/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/10/will-cia-retaliate-trump/