You know the Universal Basic Income is feudalism, right?

01/11/2017   Opinion   3 Comments

Source: DaisyLuther.com
by Daisy Luther

"What does the future hold for average people? Feudalism. And they'll welcome it with open arms, convinced that they are embracing a smart, fair system that eliminates poverty. The greed, entitlement, and lack of ambition that seems inherent in many people today will have them slipping on the yoke of servitude willingly." (01/10/17)

http://daisyluther.com/you-realize-the-universal-basic-income-is-feudalism-right/

  • Steve Trinward

    Please tell me how this would be measurably different from the neo-feudalism we now live under.

    • I didn't find the piece especially compelling myself. My primary argument against the idea is that it virtually ensures that the only way out of the current messes is complete societal collapse.

  • Steve Trinward

    I'm currently working on a piece on this UBI idea …