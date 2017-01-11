You know the Universal Basic Income is feudalism, right?

Source: DaisyLuther.com

by Daisy Luther

"What does the future hold for average people? Feudalism. And they'll welcome it with open arms, convinced that they are embracing a smart, fair system that eliminates poverty. The greed, entitlement, and lack of ambition that seems inherent in many people today will have them slipping on the yoke of servitude willingly." (01/10/17)

http://daisyluther.com/you-realize-the-universal-basic-income-is-feudalism-right/