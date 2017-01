Source: National Center for Policy Analysis

by John R Graham

"As readers know from a previous post, I was in Florida for Christmas, trying to unwind. Do you know who else was in Florida? Mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus! How did the U.S. government fail in its fundamental duty to protect us from this invader?" (01/09/17)

