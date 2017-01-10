Against international trade as a sub-discipline

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"I've come to the conclusion that the world would be better off had there never been the sub-discipline within economics of 'international economics' (or, alternatively, of 'international trade' and 'international finance'). The economics profession likely also would be better off without such a sub-discipline. Only individuals, separately or in voluntarily formed groups such as firms, trade; countries as such do not trade." (01/10/17)

