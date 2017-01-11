Some stars sick of fellow entertainers' political rants

Source: Fox News

"Not everyone in Hollywood is a fan of Meryl Streep. Streep is now facing backlash from those in the entertainment industry who feel her anti-Trump speech at Sunday night's Golden Globes was 'hypocritical' and out-of-line for a Hollywood star. Country star Travis Tritt took to Twitter to offer: 'Advice to all actors, musicians and entertainers: Please stick to your crafts that we all love you for and drop the political rhetoric,' he tweeted. Piers Morgan echoed Tritt's words, adding he hasn't 'heard such elitist snobbery since Hillary Clinton branded Trump supporters "a basket of deplorables."' … Morgan called her hypocritical, saying at that moment, 'the cameras panned out to hundreds of the richest, most privileged people in American society sitting in the audience in their $10,000 tuxedos and $20,000 dresses, loudly cheering this acknowledgement of their dreadful victimhood. … You’d be hard-pushed to find an industry that encourages more disrespect and violence than Hollywood.'" (01/10/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/01/10/stars-sick-their-fellow-entertainers-political-rants.html