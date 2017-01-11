Bumblebee listed as endangered species for first time

Source: USA Today

"A bumblebee is now on the endangered species list for the first time in a 'race against extinction,' the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The agency placed the rusty patched bumblebee on the list because of a dramatic population decline over the past 20 years. Since the late 1990s, the population of the species has plummeted 87%. Named because of the rust-colored marks on its back, the bee was once common and abundant across 28 states from Connecticut to South Dakota. Today, the bee is only found in small, scattered populations in 13 states." (01/10/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/sciencefair/2017/01/10/bumble-bee-endangered-species/96394450