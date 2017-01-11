OR: GOP candidate caught taking food stamps after funding his own campaign

Source: Raw Story

"A former Republican Party U.S. Senate candidate in Oregon reportedly took food stamps while or shortly after funding his own campaign. The Register-Guard first revealed this week that Mark Callahan, who is currently running to be chairman of the Oregon GOP, received welfare benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The paper notes that Callahan has a history of failed candidacies, including 'for the U.S. Senate (twice), Eugene-area seats in the state Legislature (three times), the Lane County Board of Commissioners, the Eugene School Board, the Mount Hood Community College Board and, in 2012, for president.' Court documents show that the Tea Party Republican and his wife received food stamps in 2014 during or after a campaign for U.S. Senate." (01/10/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/oregon-gop-candidate-caught-taking-food-stamps-after-funding-his-own-campaign