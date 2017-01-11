Kerry warns of "authoritarian populism," takes jab at Trump tweets

Source: Reuters

"U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday warned of the dangers of authoritarian populism and offered a thinly veiled critique of Donald Trump's prolific use of Twitter, saying it allowed the president-elect to avoid accountability. In his most pointed public comments about Trump since the Nov. 8 presidential election, Kerry also suggested that the president-elect's Cabinet nominees were getting a free pass from Congress for failing to submit tax returns and other documentation before their Senate confirmation hearings. 'Every country in the world better … start worrying about authoritarian populism and the absence of substance in our dialogue,' Kerry told a Washington forum." (01/10/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-kerry-idUSKBN14U1TQ