VW set to pay $4.3 billion for emissions cheat

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Volkswagen has agreed a draft $4.3bn settlement with US authorities over the emissions rigging scandal. The German car maker also said it would plead guilty to breaking certain US laws. VW said it was is advanced discussions with the Department of Justice and US Customs about the deal. The final agreement has yet to be approved by VW's management and supervisory board, which could happen later on Tuesday or Wednesday." (01/10/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/business-38578004