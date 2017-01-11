Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education could gut public ed

Source: In These Times

by Diane Ravitch

"It’s hard to imagine someone less qualified to oversee the nation’s schools than Betsy DeVos, the Trump nominee for secretary of education whose Senate confirmation hearing is set for Wednesday. DeVos did not attend public schools, nor did her children. She has never been a teacher, administrator, practitioner or scholar of education. In fact, one wonders whether she has ever actually set foot in a public school." [editor's note: Which has the unions so pissed off … and parents so hopeful? – SAT] (01/09/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19786/diane-ravitch-betsy-devos-secretary-education-charter-public-schools-trump