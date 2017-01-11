Obama fails at home and abroad

Source: USA Today

by Jim DeMint

"President Obama graduates from the White House with poor grades in three major areas: fidelity to the Constitution, foreign policy and his representation of all Americans. First, the countless executive orders President Obama has issued, and the unlimited scope of his federal agencies, make a mockery of the few and defined powers granted by the Constitution, while usurping legislative authority from the representatives of We the Peoples in Congress. … Second, while I am sure that the president has honestly desired peace around the world, too often he has expressed that desire in muddled, apologetic and passive-aggressive stances that abandon our allies and embolden our enemies." [editor's note: And given that he now seems bent on starting one more war before he leaves the throne (Russia? … Iran? … ???) his "legacy" is headed for the toilet – SAT] (01/09/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/09/president-obama-legacy-heritage-foundation-editorials-debates/96368842