The McConnell/Trump GOP guts ethics rules for its billionaire cabinet

Source: Our Future

by Richard Eskow

"'Ironic' is an overused word. And yet, how else can you describe what’s going on this week in Washington? The Republican president-elect says he wants 'extreme vetting' for Syrian refugee families who already face years of scrutiny. Meanwhile, the Senate’s Republican leader is ramming Trump’s well-heeled nominees through the Senate review process in just a few chaotic days. Forget 'extreme vetting.' These nominees won’t even face ordinary vetting. Instead, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is greasing the skids for some highly questionable appointees. And he’s doing it by hamstringing the government’s 'corruption prevention organization' — which makes the GOP’s stand on corruption unclear, at best." [editor's note: Mr. Eskow has been offbase of late, but I think he nails this one – SAT] (01/10/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170110/the-mcconnelltrump-gop-guts-ethics-rules-for-its-billionaire-cabinet