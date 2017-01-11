Trump, Putin, and the pacifist left

Source: The American Prospect

by Robert Kuttner

"One of the oddities of the whole Trump/Putin/CIA affair is that some on the left are sounding not all that different from Donald Trump. The idea is that maybe the United States really should try some kind of entente with Vladimir Putin―that’s he’s not such a bad fellow. This is more than a little strange, since it puts intellectually serious leftwing defenders of Putin’s Russia, such as emeritus Princeton professor and Nation magazine contributor Stephen Cohen, in roughly the same camp with Trump apologists. My favorite recent example of the latter was an op-ed by Representative Dana Rohrabacher of California, one of the most right-wing members of Congress." [editor's note: Noting that Congressman Rohrabacher, was once "one of us," we peaceloving LIBERTARIANS are sure hoping for this coalition – SAT] (01/10/17)

http://prospect.org/article/trump-putin-and-pacifist-left