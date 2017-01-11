One more time, Russia did NOT throw America’s election

Source: Town Hall

by Robert Charles

"Vladimir Putin is a de facto authoritarian, head of Russia’s struggling democracy and economy, 12 years a president, 16 years a KGB agent, and author of both Crimea’s annexation and Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine. This does not make him all-powerful, or decider of anything in America. Whatever Russia’s motivations, the whole 'Russia threw our election' by hacking narrative seems more and more like political gamesmanship. For starters, the Obama team knows well that there was no hacking of any voting machines. They also know our adversaries incessantly probe (and voraciously hack) whatever they can. They know Russia, China, Iran and North Korea try all the time — and China managed to steal sensitive information on 18 million Americans from the Obama Administration’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM). But frankly, this 'Russia did it' story is wearing thin." (01/08/17)

