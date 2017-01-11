Israeli lawfare group cons terror victims' families into dancing on loved ones' graves with malicious Twitter lawsuit

Source: Jerusalem Post [Israel]

"Families of two American victims of Islamic State terrorist attacks in Europe, represented by Shurat Hadin, have sued Twitter in a civil action for terrorism, charging that the social media giant allowed the terror group to proliferate online. The lawsuit, filed in a federal New York court on Sunday and announced Monday, was on behalf of the relatives of three US nationals who were killed by ISIS in Belgium and Paris. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs seek monetary compensation 'in amounts to be determined at trial,' arguing that Twitter 'has violated, and is continuing to violate, the [US] Anti-Terrorism Act.'" [editor's note: See my piece at http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/6640 for more on the Shurat Hadin scam operation – TLK] (01/10/17)

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Politics-And-Diplomacy/Families-of-Americans-killed-in-ISIS-attacks-sue-Twitter-for-supporting-terrorism-478038