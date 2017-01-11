Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting

Source: Los Angeles Times

"A federal jury on Tuesday condemned unrepentant white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for the June 2015 massacre of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina Bible study class. The jury made its decision in about three hours. Before deliberating, Roof offered jurors no explanation or apologies for the shooting, telling them only that he felt he had to do it." (01/10/17)

http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-charleston-roof-sentencing-20170110-story.html