Comey, Clapper try to change up "Russian hacking" narrative by adding GOP story line

Source: National Public Radio [US state media]

"Russia's intelligence agencies compromised the networks of some state-level Republicans and their affiliated organizations, but not the current Republican National Committee or the campaign of President-elect Donald Trump, top U.S. intelligence chiefs said Tuesday. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey and other spy bosses told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Russia 'harvested' information from Republicans but that it captured 'old stuff' and targeted RNC Web domains that were no longer in use. The testimony shed new light on a terse line in the intelligence community's declassified report from Friday about Russia's cyber-mischief campaign, in which Clapper and his compatriots said Moscow had also collected information from the GOP in addition to the reams of data it [allegedly — no evidence provided so far] took from Democrats and then released to the public." [editor's note: Is it even possible that anyone still believes these jokers about anything? – TLK] (01/10/17)

