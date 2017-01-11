The Jason Stapleton Program, 01/10/17

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"Few men have been more successful at branding themselves an expert on a subject they know virtually NOTHING about than Senator Bernie Sanders. A devout socialist who spent the bulk of his early life making socialist propaganda while working odd jobs has managed to craft a national reputation as a cult icon and voice of the working class. In reality, Bernie Sanders is a bumbling old man who has risen to the height of social influence and political power by convincing a poorly educated electorate that he is an expert on the economic problems and solutions that plague us today. He is nothing of the sort. His understanding of basic economics is elementary at best." [various formats] (01/10/17)

http://www.jasonstapleton.com/bernie-sanders-the-rise-of-an-economic-illiterate-in-america/