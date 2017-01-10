CA: LA college pays hackers $28,000 ransom to get its files back

Source: The Hacker News

"Ransomware has turned on to a noxious game of Hackers to get paid effortlessly. Once again the heat was felt by the Los Angeles Valley College (LAVC) when hackers managed to infect its computer network with ransomware and demanded US$28,000 payment in Bitcoins to get back online. The cyber-attack occurred over winter break and caused widespread disruption to online, financial aid, email and voicemail systems, including locking out 1,800 students and staffs from their computers." (01/10/17)

