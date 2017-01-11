Colombia: Coca cultivation increases

Source: PanAm Post

"Post-conflict minister Rafael Pardo, acknowledged that coca cultivation will increase in 2017 in an interview conducted by W Radio. The new position was established by the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC. According to drug and crime figures from the United Nations, 2015 was Colombia’s largest coca crop production year since 2007. 96,000 hectares of Colombian territory were covered with the coca plant and it is estimated that during 2016, even more Colombian land was under cultivation." (01/10/17)

https://panampost.com/julian-villabona/2017/01/10/coca-cultivation-increases-colombia-amid-lack-new-strategies/