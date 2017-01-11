Report: Bitcoin ETF could amass $300 million in assets if it gets a permission slip

Source: CoinDesk

"A new investor note published today by analyst Needham & Company projects that a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) could attract as much as $300m in new assets in its first week alone. Writing about the potential impact of an ETF on the nascent market, analyst Spencer Bogart speculates that such an approval is likely to have a 'profoundly positive' effect on the price of bitcoin, and that the $300m estimate is 'conservative.' … The catch, however, is that Bogart doesn't believe one of the major bitcoin ETF filings — the Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF, proposed by investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss — is likely to be approved." [editor's note: Looks like there's a market opportunity for a new exchange that can successfully ignore the demands and commands of gangs like the SEC (and the IRS!) – TLK] (01/10/17)

http://www.coindesk.com/needham-bitcoin-etf-attract-300-million-assets-approved/