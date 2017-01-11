Claim: US intel chiefs briefed Trump, Obama on unverified, salacious allegations concerning Russia and president-elect

Source: USA Today

"During a special briefing last Friday, leaders of the intelligence community gave President-elect Donald Trump a synopsis of unsubstantiated and salacious allegations that Russian operatives had obtained potentially compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect, a U.S. official confirmed Tuesday. … The decision to present the information to Trump, first reported by CNN, was made after it was determined that the document—in many forms—had been circulated widely to political opposition researchers, U.S. lawmakers, journalists and others." [editor's note: Some pretty nasty stuff in the docs, but it seems to have been pretty well established that nobody cares about sordid details of Trump's personal life. Dog bites man – TLK] (01/10/17)

