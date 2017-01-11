Obama touts record, urges hope in farewell address

Source: US News & World Report

"In his highly anticipated, prime-time farewell from his adopted hometown of Chicago, President Barack Obama on Tuesday issued a call to the nation for more civic engagement and a rejection of cynicism, declaring that — despite yielding to an untested successor amid deep political polarization — he is 'even more optimistic about this country' as he prepares to leave office. Speaking before an enthusiastic, capacity crowd of 20,000 inside a downtown convention center, just blocks from his 2008 victory rally in Grant Park, the president told Americans 'it has been the honor of my life to serve you' but insisted his public service will continue, 'as a citizen, for all my remaining days.'" (01/11/17)

