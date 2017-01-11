Won't you come back, my dear friend?

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Walter E Block

"This is the fourth in my 'won't you come home?' series. In it, I call upon once-upon-a-time sterling Austrian economists, and/or libertarian theorists, who no longer can be characterized in any such manner, to once again return to their Austro-libertarian roots." [editor's note: Dr. Block's pleas would enjoy more credibility if his "'Libertarians' For Trump" project, which I've yet to see him repudiate, wasn't at least as horrific a deviation as those he condemns in others – TLK] (01/11/17)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/01/walter-e-block/wont-come-back-dear-friend/