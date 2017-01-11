The social constitution of the gold standard

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Chris Shaw

"The gold standard regime in its international character existed from the late 19th century through to the First World War. As a system, the gold standard is generally conceived as a monetary system represented, directly or indirectly, by gold. While having elaborate systems of coinage and paper money surrounding it, the main element was that gold backed these forms of monetary media. This itself was subject more to belief than concrete reality though, as actual backing by gold was largely irrelevant." (01/11/17)

https://c4ss.org/content/47523