Source: Reason

by Katherine Mangu-Ward

"Barack Obama, privatizer. That's not how historians will likely describe him. But when Obama killed George W. Bush's Constellation program — a roadmap for getting humans back to the moon and eventually on to Mars — he declared it 'over budget, behind schedule, and lacking in innovation.' In other words: a government program. … After Obama nixed Bush's pie-in-the-sky scheme, stick-in-the-mud Republicans hustled to remind anyone who was paying attention that they, too, could be the party of big government and bureaucracy. The Space Launch System, an expensive post-Constellation scheme, was designed by Congress to Frankenstein heavy-lift rockets and a capsule out of the scavenged remains of the shuttle program—to be built, naturally, in the districts of powerful lawmakers, including Sens. Richard Shelby of Alabama, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio of Florida. It is sometimes affectionately referred to as the Senate Launch System, for obvious reasons." (01/11/17)

http://reason.com/archives/2017/01/11/us-out-of-space