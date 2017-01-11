Why Republicans should let ObamaCare self destruct

Source: Heartland Institute

by Billy Aouste

"[T]he Trump Administration and the Republican Congress is faced with a crisis in the Affordable Care Act. Most of the co-ops are gone. A large portion of the exchanges have only one plan to 'choose' from. The money appropriated for shoring up insurance companies that experience losses is used up, and the Administration's illegal attempt to take money from other sources such as the Judgment Fund has run into a court challenge. The patient named ACA has been in trouble since the beginning, but Dr. Obama has intervened unilaterally to save it with exemptions for powerful players (such as some big companies and a 'small business' comprised of congressional staffers) and other types of executive finesse. But now the Republicans are about to take charge." (01/10/17)

